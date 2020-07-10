Q1 2020 OVS SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 10, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the OVS First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stefano Beraldo, CEO of OVS. Please go ahead, sir.



Stefano Beraldo - OVS S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Executive Director



Good afternoon to everyone and thank you for being here and thank you among every one of you, investors, which are -- were among the ones that yesterday decided to vote in favor of the prosecution of our adventure in the new -- with the confirmation of the Board, which has been the list which has been suggested by the present Board.



Well, on -- the first quarter has been incredibly impacted by the lockdown, about 2 months of sales has been impossible to be achieved because of the complete closure of stores. And this happened in a very peculiar moment once the company is due to pay all the sourcing of the goods, which are sourced to sustain the spring/summer sales, and during a period of time when, by