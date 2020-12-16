Q3 2020 OVS SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 16, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Stefano Beraldo - OVS S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon to everybody who is joining this third quarter results call. This time, I invited to this call also one more person of our OVS team. So the call will be attended from our side from Andrea Tessarolo and Nicola Perin. But I also invited Francesco Leoncini, who is in charge of business analysis and business development. He will help me to comment some of the slide, given that he's much better than me in explaining numbers in a very effective way.



Let me only start by saying that I believe that we had, in my opinion, a terrific third quarter. In a very negative market environment and negative market dynamics, we overperformed the market largely, as will be seen in