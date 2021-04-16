Q4 2020 OVS SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 16, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the OVS Full Year 2020 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stefano Beraldo, CEO of OVS. Please go ahead, sir.



Stefano Beraldo - OVS S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning to everyone. Thank you for being with us for this year-end presentation, results presentation. I think it was -- I go a bit faster on the numbers, and probably better, we dedicate some time to understand where the company is given the tax here that has been passed and the challenges and the opportunities we have in front of us in an environment which is changing and not necessarily negatively for the perspective of our business because I think that we have identified several aspects that can be leveraged in order to increase our penetration and our performance and our profitability.



The year has been obviously incredible. So with many months, many weeks of store closures, more than