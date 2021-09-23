Q2 2022 OVS SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 23, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Stefano Beraldo - OVS S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Executive Director



Thank you, and good afternoon to everyone. Thank you for being here to the half year results. I'm here with my team. So after the presentation, we are available for your questions.



First of all, let me say that obviously, I'm very happy about the results of the first half. I'm very happy because we had the highest EBITDA ever. We had also the highest EBITDA margin ever. And because we had a full recovery of net financial position in 24 months, meaning that we have now absorbed EUR 420 million -- EUR 430 million of revenues lost due to the several lockdowns. Today, we are in term of net financial position EUR 50 million better than 2 years ago before the pandemic started. But I'm even more happy as our