Q3 2022 OVS SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 15, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the OVS 9 Months 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stefano Beraldo, Chief Executive Officer of OVS. Please go ahead, sir.
Stefano Beraldo - OVS S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Executive Director
Good afternoon to everyone attending this 9-month call for OVS. Thank you for being there. I think that it has been a great quarter, even stronger than we expected with an incredible month of October, which I think has been partially driven by a general good market trend in general for consumer goods, which started since April, May, but what was noticing is that our company has largely overtaken the market competitors and the market trend. One thing that in the slide is not included, I think, is that in the quarter, we overcome all the other players, both digital and physical. So no company, no brand involved in apparel grew more than OVS in the last quarter, including Amazon and Zalando.
