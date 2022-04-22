Q4 2021 OVS SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Stefano Beraldo - OVS S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Executive Director



Thank you and good afternoon to everyone for this Full Year OVS result conference. Well, as you have read from the press release, basically, we confirmed our indication for the full year that has been given about 2, 2.5 months ago. I believe that from a qualitative point of view, what I can mention -- what were to be mentioned is that in spite of very poor sales in the first quarter of the year that was minus 27% due to the lockdown period, the following quarter has been outstanding in term of like-for-like, which is positive for all the 9 months. And the result was positive for all brands and in all channels with some peculiarity like small catchment areas store, which are having better performance