Q1 2022 OVS SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Stefano Beraldo - OVS S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Executive Director



Thank you, and good afternoon to each of you to announce the first quarter results of OVS. I think that it has been a good quarter with the market share stable. But what is interesting is that we are gaining -- still gaining some market share in men and women and the only reason why market share is stable is that basically kids market evolution has been more modest compared to the men and women category in the market itself. So because of the mix, we are not increasing market share as a whole, but worth not to assume that, especially in women, we are increasing market share gain.



We are happy with the top line as well because even if negative compared to 2019, modestly negative compared to 2019