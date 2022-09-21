Q2 2022 OVS SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 21, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stefano Beraldo, Chief Executive Officer of OVS. Please go ahead, sir.



Stefano Beraldo - OVS S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Executive Director



Good afternoon to everybody, and thanks for being here with us. I try to be short. Maybe I'll start by making a couple of comments about the general mode that characterized the first half also was supposed to be a difficult half for us in a very challenging market with a high inflation impacting salaries and consumer spending, all the negative aspect regarding gasoline cost, energy bill, war, a little bit of the pandemic already in place in the first half, and we expect to face a challenging environment. It has been a 6 months first half healthier than we expected, thanks partially to great weather condition in the month of May, but also thanks to what we believe is becoming a kind of