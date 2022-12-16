Q3 2022 OVS SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 16, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the OVS 9-Month 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stefano Beraldo, Chief Executive Officer of OVS. Please go ahead, sir.



Stefano Beraldo - OVS S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Executive Director



Good afternoon to everybody, and thank you for being with us for this conference call. I'll try to be faster, saying that the quarter has been pretty good, in my opinion, in term of sales because it has been severely impacted by an unusually hot weather in October that penalized all the market. And being sensitive to kid, we suffer even more than the general market because kid is the most sensitive part of the market to weather.



In spite of this, we have been able to generate a good level of sales, even keeping into account the very challenging comparison with the third quarter of last year. Excellent results in term of sales we achieved in November once the weather condition