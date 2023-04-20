Q4 2022 OVS SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the OVS Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Strategy Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stefano Beraldo, CEO of OVS. Please go ahead, sir.



Stefano Beraldo - OVS S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Executive Director



Thank you and good afternoon to everybody and thank you for attending this conference call regarding the full year '22 results. As usual, we have a presentation for you. I would hand over to Francesco Leoncini to illustrate the main financial results which has been already disclosed to you and to the market. And I would like to take some time to describe the main ideas that we are working on regarding our strategic update. So I hand over to Francesco to start.



Francesco Leoncini - OVS S.p.A. - Business Change & Innovation Director



Thank you, Stefano. So the first chapter of this call is dedicated to comment very good results of 2022. On Page #4,