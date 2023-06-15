Q1 2023 OVS SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 15, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Stefano Beraldo - OVS S.p.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, and good afternoon to everybody. I cannot start this conference with -- without some comment on the surprising drop in the share price that we suffered yesterday and also this morning. And maybe also we can take advantage from your competencies and ask you some questions and some explanation about the reason of this very strange market reaction. It's really hard to me to understand what happened yesterday and also this morning, if I consider that.



We are delivering one of our best first Q ever, only EUR 1.8 million lower than first Q 2017 when the full year EBITDA has been EUR 196.5 million. We are delivering an EBITDA LTM of EUR 187.5 million versus the full year '22 EBITDA of $180.2