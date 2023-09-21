Q2 2023 OVS SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 21, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Stefano Beraldo - OVS S.p.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, and good afternoon to everybody. First half in my opinion, has been very good. And it could have been better, if a normal weather in May would have been in place. May have been extremely rainy and cold and until mid of June, weather has been adverse.



In this challenging environment from a weather point of view and not in our opinion, from a consumer attitude point of view, the market share has been growing and the market in which we operate has been stable. We are very happy with the results, which we obtained on the women's segment, which is for the probably sixth -- fifth or sixth consequent half, the one which is growing the most. And this is important because women is the opinion