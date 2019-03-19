Full Year 2018 Polypipe Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

And I'll now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Martin Payne, CEO. Please go ahead.



Martin K. Payne - Polypipe Group plc - CEO & Director



Thank you, and morning, everybody. Welcome to Polypipe's 2018 results presentation. I'm joined by Paul James, CFO, who will take us through the financials shortly; but also in the room, we have Ron Marsh, Chairman; Glen Sabin, Chief Operating Officer; and Emma Versluys, Group Legal Counsel and Company Secretary; who are available for questions afterwards if we need them.



Sorry, just having a few technical issues. Right, there we go. Fantastic.



Right. So it's been another strong performance. Revenue up 5.2% despite some mixed market conditions; earnings per share up 4.4%; and a strong balance sheet, which has left us with leverage of 1.7x EBITDA