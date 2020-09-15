Half Year 2020 Polypipe Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 15, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Polypipe's 2020 Interim Results Presentation. I'm Martin Payne, the Chief Executive. And with me, I've got Paul James, the group's Chief Financial Officer.
So if we can turn to Page 3 of the presentation, just for a couple of introduction comments, and I think the most important of those is that during this crisis, our COVID-19 response has been all around protecting the well-being, health and safety of our people, our business and our stakeholders, actually. And the actions we've taken to maximize and preserve liquidity through the crisis have helped the business very much as well. The sort of actions that we've taken include going down to -- or up to 60% of our staff being on furlough, at the worst point in the crisis. And we've also reduced Board remuneration by 20% through this crisis.
Despite all of that, we've managed to continue our operations through the crisis and ensuring site safety, but helping the national effort as well with some space ventilation equipment going into the Royal Marsden Hospital and other NHS projects like the
