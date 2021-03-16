Full Year 2020 Polypipe Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today's Polypipe full year results 2020 call. My name is Jordan, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I'm now going to hand over to Martin Payne, Chief Executive Officer, to begin. Martin, please go ahead.



Martin K. Payne - Polypipe Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Polypipe Group's 2020 results announcement, and thanks for taking the time to join us.



I'm joined by Paul James, CFO, and will take you through a quick introduction to the presentation. Paul will then take you through the financials. I'll come back and talk a little bit about strategy, the market update and outlook. And then we'll summarize and then go to Q&A at the end.



So Mike, if you can turn to Page 3 of the presentation, please. I think just before we get into the financials, just an intro slide. I think we've positioned the group well for the future. We've had a robust response to 2020 and the COVID challenges that we've had in 2020. I think we