Full Year 2021 Genuit Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Ronald John Edward Marsh - Genuit Group plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



So good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I've just got a couple of words to say, after which I'll hand over to the professionals. But welcome, good to see so many people here this morning. And good to see the share prices start off on the right side, which is always an encouraging start to the day.



The main thing I want to say really is that Genuit, previously Polypipe, has been through a bit of a journey in terms of the stability of the executive team because at the time of the IPO, the entire team was intent on moving on because it was such a successful IPO, it went very well, everybody made a lot of money that was keen to have a lifestyle, which enabled them to take advantage of newfound wealth.



But progressively, we've replaced David, Peter, Paul and finally, Glen. So Glen is the last one to move on, replaced by Matt. Matt, who you'll see that to our new COO, who a number of you have met and you'll hear a bit from later on. So we now have real stability in the team with all new refreshed executives. And