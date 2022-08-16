Half Year 2022 Genuit Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Joe Vorih -



With that, so welcome. Happy to be here, Joe Vorih, CEO of Genuit. As you all know, I've met many of you over the course of the last 6 months, just coming up on 6 months here. And I thought I'd start by just a few reflections on what I found since I've arrived, absolutely delighted to be here. Definitely have made a great choice and joined a fantastic team that I think is working extremely well. As you could probably imagine, it has been a busy 6 months. I have traveled all over. I have been to just about all of our sites have 1 or 2 left.



I'm actually going to be at our Permavoid business in Netherlands on Monday. So I'll just really have one more factory to get to in Italy. Met a lot of people. I've been to our -- a lot of our sites have had town halls and a lot of one-to-ones around our business. I really listen to and understood the perspective of our Genuit people.



I've been visiting with customers, some industry experts, which is, of course, really stimulating because their challenges become opportunities for us to add value, of course. I have even gotten quite hands on. When I