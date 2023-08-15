Half Year 2023 Genuit Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Joseph M. Vorih - Genuit Group plc - CEO & Director



Good morning. Welcome. For those of you here last year, you might remember, it was actually really, really warm up here. We were all thinking about how we needed more cooling solutions. Trust me, those days are still coming even if this summer might not feel like it.



Well, welcome to the Genuit Half-1 results. Really pleased to be here. And as some of you said, good job in the results today, but I have to say that it's really the work that the team has been doing over the past couple of really 18 months now that makes the story easy to tell.



So let's get on with it. We have been focused on executing our strategy to deliver operational progress and what I think you'd all agree, are extremely challenging market conditions. Sorry, you can go ahead to the first slide, if you like. I'll try to queue as we go through.



So as I said, exiting our strategy is the way you deliver operating progress, especially when the markets are challenging. As a result of this, we've delivered underlying operating profit, which is 50 basis points