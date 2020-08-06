Q4 2020 Paylocity Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Paylocity Holding Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2020 Fiscal Year Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to introduce Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations, Ryan Glenn.



Ryan Glenn - Paylocity Holding Corporation - VP of FP&A and IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Paylocity's earnings results call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, which ended on June 30, 2020. I'm Ryan Glenn, Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations. And joining me on the call today is Steve Beauchamp, CEO of Paylocity; and Toby Williams, CFO of Paylocity.



Today, we will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed. A webcast replay of this call will be available for the next 45 days on our website under the Investor Relations tab.



Before beginning, we must caution you that today's remarks, including statements made during the question-and-answer session, contain forward-looking statements.