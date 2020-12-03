Paylocity Holding Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 03, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Steven R. Beauchamp - Paylocity Holding Corporation - CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining our Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is being held virtually through a live webcast this year. I'm Steve Beauchamp, the CEO of Paylocity Holding Corporation. I will act as Chairman of this Annual Meeting of Stockholders and would like to call the meeting to order. This meeting is being held pursuant to the notice of annual meeting provided to all of our company's stockholders.



I would now like to introduce the members of the Board of Directors and executive officers of the company who are present today virtually: Steve Sarowitz, Chairman of the Board; Virginia Breen; Ellen Carnahan, Jeffrey Diehl; Robin Pederson; Andres Reiner; Ken Robinson; Ron Waters; Toby Williams, CFO; Ryan Glenn, VP of Investor Relations.



I would also like to introduce the representatives of KPMG, the company's independent registered public accounting firm, who are present today: Shane Foley, Audit Partner; Greg Ryan, Audit Partner.



We will follow the meeting agenda as shown on the slide.