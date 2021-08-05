Q4 2021 Paylocity Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Ryan Glenn - Paylocity Holding Corporation - VP of FP&A and IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Paylocity's earnings results call for the fourth quarter of fiscal '21, which ended on June 30, 2021. I'm Ryan Glenn, Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations. And joining me on the call today is Steve Beauchamp, CEO of Paylocity; and Toby Williams, CFO of Paylocity.



Today, we will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed.



Before beginning, we must caution you that today's remarks,