Dec 01, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Annual Meeting for Paylocity Holding Corp, Inc. Our host for today's call is Steve Beauchamp, CEO. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Beauchamp, you may begin, sir.
Steven R. Beauchamp - Paylocity Holding Corporation - CEO & Director
Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining our Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is being held virtually through a live webcast this year. I'm Steve Beauchamp, the CEO of Paylocity Holding Corporation. I will act as Chairman of this Annual Meeting of Stockholders and would like to call the meeting to order. This meeting is being held pursuant to the notice of
(technical difficulty)
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, this is the operator, we're experiencing some technical difficulties. Please stand by.
Steven R. Beauchamp - Paylocity Holding Corporation - CEO & Director
Can you hear us?
Operator
We can,
Paylocity Holding Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Dec 01, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...