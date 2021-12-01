Paylocity Holding Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 01, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Annual Meeting for Paylocity Holding Corp, Inc. Our host for today's call is Steve Beauchamp, CEO. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Beauchamp, you may begin, sir.



Steven R. Beauchamp - Paylocity Holding Corporation - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining our Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is being held virtually through a live webcast this year. I'm Steve Beauchamp, the CEO of Paylocity Holding Corporation. I will act as Chairman of this Annual Meeting of Stockholders and would like to call the meeting to order. This meeting is being held pursuant to the notice of



(technical difficulty)



Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, this is the operator, we're experiencing some technical difficulties. Please stand by.



Steven R. Beauchamp - Paylocity Holding Corporation - CEO & Director



Can you hear us?



Operator



We can,