Jan 11, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Scott Randolph Berg - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Hi. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference. Thanks for joining us this morning. My name is Scott Berg. I lead our enterprise software and SaaS research efforts here.
Today with us, we have Paylocity. We have the company's CEO, Steve Beauchamp; and CFO, Toby Williams. Welcome, gentlemen.
Steven R. Beauchamp - Paylocity Holding Corporation - CEO & Director
Thank you. Good morning.
Questions and Answers:Scott Randolph Berg - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
I guess, to get started, for those that are not familiar with Paylocity, how about a brief overview of the company?
Steven R. Beauchamp - Paylocity Holding Corporation - CEO & Director
Yes, sure. So Paylocity focuses on kind of midsized markets, so our average-size customer is about 100 employees. And we started really offering payroll services