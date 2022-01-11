Jan 11, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Scott Randolph Berg - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Hi. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference. Thanks for joining us this morning. My name is Scott Berg. I lead our enterprise software and SaaS research efforts here.



Today with us, we have Paylocity. We have the company's CEO, Steve Beauchamp; and CFO, Toby Williams. Welcome, gentlemen.



Steven R. Beauchamp - Paylocity Holding Corporation - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning.



Questions and Answers:

- Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior AnalystI guess, to get started, for those that are not familiar with Paylocity, how about a brief overview of the company?- Paylocity Holding Corporation - CEO & DirectorYes, sure. So Paylocity focuses on kind of midsized markets, so our average-size customer is about 100 employees. And we started really offering payroll services