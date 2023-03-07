Mar 07, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD, Director of Technology Research & Equity Research Analyst



So look, we are just delighted to have Toby Williams, who is the co-CEO of Paylocity. How long has that been the case? It's been a year?



Toby J. Williams - Paylocity Holding Corporation - President, Co-CEO & Director



A year.



Patrick D. Walravens - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD, Director of Technology Research & Equity Research Analyst



Yes. It's been a year. And -- I mean, Paylocity has been such a home run, right? I mean, it's been -- it's really been great. And then through the last year, as everyone worried about recession, people have kept worrying that the growth for all the pays was [going to slow] -- just hasn't right? It just hasn't. So I want to go through your background in some detail, if you don't mind.



Questions and Answers:

- JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD, Director of Technology Research