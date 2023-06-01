Jun 01, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Samad Saleem Samana - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good morning, everybody. Appreciate you joining us. So with me, I have Ryan Glenn, who's the CFO of Paylocity. So Ryan, thanks for joining us here today. How are you doing?



Ryan Glenn - Paylocity Holding Corporation - CFO & Treasurer



I'm good. Thanks for having me here.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity AnalystAwesome. Well, look, I have a whole list of questions, but just apropos, the strong payroll print this morning. Why don't we start with maybe discussing that. The numbers -- the job numbers are much better than I think most people expected. Why don't you talk a little bit about how you think about that? And just maybe more broadly, what you're seeing in the macro environment from the company's perspective?- Paylocity Holding Corporation - CFO & TreasurerSure. So we obviously look at our clients' employment data on a