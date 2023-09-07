Sep 07, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Steven Lester Enders - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Welcome, everybody. Welcome back after lunch. I'm Steve Enders part of the software research team here at Citi. Today with us for this session, we have Toby Williams from Paylocity. So Toby, thank you so much for being here.



Toby J. Williams - Paylocity Holding Corporation - President, Co-CEO & Director



Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystI guess maybe just to start off, I'm sure everyone at this point knows Paylocity, but maybe just kind of run us through the most recent quarter and some of the highlights from it.- Paylocity Holding Corporation - President, Co-CEO & DirectorYes, sure. So just a little bit of the background. We have just over 36,000 clients focused on sort of small and mid-market businesses, advertised clients around 140 employees. And we're focused on providing