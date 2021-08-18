Q2 2021 Acast AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Ross Adams - Acast AB - CEO



Thank you. Welcome, everyone. And I think obviously we should start by introducing ourselves. Emily, did you want to introduce yourself first?



Emily Villatte - Acast AB - CFO & Deputy CEO



Yeah, sure. Thank you, Ross. All right. So for the ones who don't know me, I'm Emily Villatte, the CFO of Acast. I came into this business some two years ago and have been working diligently to level off our finance processes and get to the point we are today. Prior to joining Acast, I spent some 12 years in a big corp FTSE 250 business in financial services, mainly in London, but also in Sydney and Stockholm. And I am based here in our HQ in Stockholm. Ross, over to you.



Ross Adams - Acast AB - CEO



Right. Thanks, Em. As you can see, my name is Ross Adams and I'm the CEO of this business. I've been CEO now for just under four years. I've been with the company since its first inception seven years ago. A little bit about my background, which is fairly relevant to position I find myself in today. I spent