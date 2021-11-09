Q3 2021 Acast AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Ross Adams - Acast AB - CEO



Welcome to our Q3 2021 earnings call. It's great to welcome all of you back and welcome of course, to anyone who is new to this. So before we kick into the numbers, I believe it's worth reminding you all about what our core Acast strategy is, especially for those of you who are new to this call. And podcasting is an incredibly fragmented space and sometimes hard to understand who plays what role.



And I'm here to tell you how Acast or at Acast, we hold the central role in hosting, distributing and monetizing content for creators. Our vision is built around the creator and the creator economy and effectively being that two-sided marketplace, servicing the main two stakeholders who are of course the supply side, being the creators or podcasters who are at the center of all we do. And today we represent 35,000 growing creators.



In turn, we have the demand side, which are the 4,000-plus advertisers to advertise with us month in month out, and the transactional monetization of content in general from the 68 million monthly active users that we regularly deliver