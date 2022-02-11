Q4 2021 Acast AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ross Adams

Acast AB - CEO

* Emily Villatte

Acast AB - Deputy CEO & CFO

* Lauren Tharp

Acast AB - Product Manager



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Derek LalibertÃ©

ABG Sundal Collier - Analyst

* Dennis Berggren

Carnegie Investment Bank AB - Analyst

* Emily Johnson

Barclays - Analyst



=====================

Ross Adams - Acast AB - CEO



Thank you. Hello, and welcome to our Q4 2021 Earnings Call. And as always, it's great to have you all here. And a good welcome, of course, to any one of you that is new to this. My name is Ross Adams, and I am Acast CEO, and I'm joined today by our brilliant CFO and Deputy CEO, Emily Villatte.



Emily Villatte - Acast AB - Deputy CEO & CFO



(multiple speakers)



Ross Adams - Acast AB - CEO

