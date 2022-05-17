Q1 2022 Acast AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Ross Adams

Acast AB - CEO

* Emily Villatte

Acast AB - Deputy CEO & CFO



Conference Call Participants

* Derek LalibertÃ©

ABG Sundal Collier - Analyst

* Dennis Berggren

Carnegie Investment Bank AB - Analyst



Ross Adams - Acast AB - CEO



Hello. Thanks for that, and a warm welcome to our Q1 2022 earnings call. As always, it's great to have you all here and a big extra welcome, of course, to anyone who's new to this.



As said, my name is Ross Adams, and I'm Acast CEO. And I'm joined today by our brilliant CFO and Dep CEO, Emily Villatte. Say hello, Emily.



Okay. So before we kick into the numbers, I think it's worth reminding you all about the fundamentals of our core Acast strategy, especially for those of you who are new to this call.



Podcasting is, of course, a fragmented space and it