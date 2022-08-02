Q2 2022 Acast AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 02, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ross Adams
Acast AB - CEO
* Emily Villatte
Acast AB - CFO & Deputy CEO
* Bradley Davis
Podchaser - Co-Founder & CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Derek LalibertÃ©
ABG Sundal Collier - Analyst
* Dennis Berggren
Carnegie Investment Bank - Analyst
* Emily Johnson
Barclays Investment Bank - Analyst
=====================
Ross Adams - Acast AB - CEO
Thanks so much. Hello, and a warm welcome to Acast Q2 '22 earnings call. As always, it's great to have all of you here, and a big extra welcome to anyone of you who's watching this for the first time. My name is Ross Adams, I'm Acast's CEO, and I'm joined today by our brilliant CFO and Deputy CEO, Emily Villatte.
Okay. So before we dive into the numbers, I think it's worth reminding you all about the fundamentals of our core Acast strategy,
