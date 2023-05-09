Q1 2023 Acast AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 09, 2023



Corporate Participants

* Ross Adams

Acast AB - CEO

* Emily Villatte

Acast AB - Deputy CEO & CFO



Unidentified Participant



Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to the presentation of Acast's report for the first quarter of 2023. Our CEO, Ross Adams; and CFO, Emily Villatte, will present the results and developments for the quarter. (Operator Instructions)



And by that, I would like to hand over to our CEO, Ross Adams.



Ross Adams - Acast AB - CEO



Thanks very much. Hello, everyone, and thanks for taking the time to listen to our report for the first quarter of 2023. In case you're new to our calls, my name is Ross Adams, CEO of Acast, usually based out of New York; and our CFO, Emily Villatte, and I will take you through the numbers and events for the past quarter.



Okay. During the first quarter of 2023, Acast grew by 11%, of which 6% was organic growth. It is a stable