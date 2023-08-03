Aug 03, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 03, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ross Adams
Acast AB (publ) - CEO
* Emily Villatte
Acast AB (publ) - CFO and Deputy CEO
=====================
Unidentified Participant
Good afternoon, everyone, and warm welcome to the presentation of Acast's report for the second quarter of 2023. Our CEO, Ross Adams, and our CFO, Emily Villatte will present the results and developments for the quarter. (Operator Instructions) And with that, I would like to hand over to our CEO, Ross Adams.
Ross Adams - Acast AB(publ)-CEO
Thanks very much. Hello, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to listen to our report for the second quarter of 2023. In case you're new to our calls, my name is Ross Adams, I am the CEO of Acast. I'm based out of New York. Our CFO, Emily Villatte, and I will take you through the numbers and events for the past quarter.
The second quarter of the year has been marked by a continued
Q2 2023 Acast AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 03, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...