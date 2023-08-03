Q2 2023 Acast AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Presentation





Corporate Participants

* Ross Adams

Acast AB (publ) - CEO

* Emily Villatte

Acast AB (publ) - CFO and Deputy CEO



Unidentified Participant



Good afternoon, everyone, and warm welcome to the presentation of Acast's report for the second quarter of 2023. Our CEO, Ross Adams, and our CFO, Emily Villatte will present the results and developments for the quarter. (Operator Instructions) And with that, I would like to hand over to our CEO, Ross Adams.



Ross Adams - Acast AB(publ)-CEO



Thanks very much. Hello, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to listen to our report for the second quarter of 2023. In case you're new to our calls, my name is Ross Adams, I am the CEO of Acast. I'm based out of New York. Our CFO, Emily Villatte, and I will take you through the numbers and events for the past quarter.



The second quarter of the year has been marked by a continued