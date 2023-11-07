Q3 2023 Acast AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Good morning, and a warm welcome to the presentation of Acast report for the third quarter of 2023. Our CEO, Ross Adams; and CFO, Emily Villatte will present the results and developments of the quarter. You can ask questions throughout the whole presentation by typing them in the text box below on your screen, and we will answer them in the Q&A session after the presentation.



Now, I'd like to hand over to our CEO, Ross Adams.



Ross Adams - Acast AB - CEO



Thank you. Hello, everyone. Thanks for taking the time to listen to our report for the third quarter of 2023. In case you are new to our calls, I'm Ross Adams, the CEO of Acast and based in New York. But today, I'm in our Stockholm podcast studio. Our CFO, Emily Villatte, and I will take you through the numbers and events for the