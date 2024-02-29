CubeSmart (CUBE) Posts Strong Earnings Growth in Q4 and Full Year 2023

Net Income and FFO Per Share See Notable Increases

Summary
  • Net Income: CubeSmart (CUBE) reported a substantial increase to $112.7 million in Q4 2023, up from $81.9 million in Q4 2022.
  • Diluted EPS: Earnings per share rose to $0.50 in Q4 2023, a significant jump from $0.36 in the same period last year.
  • FFO Adjusted: FFO as adjusted per diluted share increased by 4.5% to $0.70 in Q4 2023, compared to $0.67 in Q4 2022.
  • Acquisition and Development: CubeSmart acquired one store for $22.0 million and has four joint venture development properties underway.
  • Same-Store Performance: Same-store NOI increased by 1.2% in Q4 2023, despite a slight decrease in physical occupancy.
  • Dividend Increase: Quarterly dividend rose to $0.51 per common share, marking a 4.1% increase from the previous dividend.
  • 2024 Financial Outlook: CubeSmart anticipates a fully diluted EPS between $1.69 and $1.79 and FFO per share, as adjusted, between $2.59 and $2.69.
Article's Main Image

On February 29, 2024, CubeSmart (CUBE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. The company, a leading real estate investment trust specializing in self-storage facilities, reported a robust increase in net income and funds from operations (FFO) per share, signaling a strong finish to the year.

Company Overview

CubeSmart is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities across the United States. With a focus on high-barrier-to-entry markets, CubeSmart's portfolio primarily consists of storage units for residential and commercial customers, available on a flexible month-to-month basis. The company's strategic presence in key states like Florida, Texas, California, New York, and Illinois contributes significantly to its revenue, which is largely derived from rental income.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's performance in the fourth quarter was marked by a 37.6% increase in net income attributable to common shareholders, reaching $112.7 million, up from $81.9 million in the same period of the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by decreased amortization of in-place lease intangibles from acquisitions made in December 2021. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) also saw a notable rise to $0.50, compared to $0.36 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the full year, net income attributable to common shareholders surged to $410.8 million, a significant increase from $291.3 million in the previous year. The diluted EPS followed suit, climbing to $1.82 for the year ended December 31, 2023, from $1.29 in the prior year. FFO, as adjusted, also grew, reflecting a 4.5% increase in the fourth quarter and a 5.9% increase for the full year.

Despite these financial achievements, CubeSmart did face challenges, including a slight decline in same-store physical occupancy from 91.3% to 90.3% year-over-year. However, the company managed to increase same-store revenues by 0.4% and decrease same-store operating expenses by 1.8%, leading to a 1.2% increase in same-store net operating income (NOI) for the fourth quarter.

Investment and Development Activities

CubeSmart's investment activities included the acquisition of a store in New Jersey for $22.0 million and a two-store portfolio in Connecticut for $20.2 million post year-end. The company's development pipeline features four joint venture properties under construction, with a total anticipated investment of $94.2 million, of which $51.2 million had been invested by the end of 2023.

The company's third-party management platform continued to expand, adding 43 stores in the fourth quarter and 167 stores throughout the year, bringing the total to 795 managed stores.

Financial Outlook and Dividend Increase

Looking ahead to 2024, CubeSmart's management remains cautious but optimistic, providing guidance that accounts for a range of potential outcomes given the volatile storage fundamentals and uncertain macroeconomic climate. The company's initial guidance estimates a fully diluted EPS between $1.69 and $1.79 and a fully diluted FFO per share, as adjusted, between $2.59 and $2.69.

In a move reflecting confidence in the company's financial health, CubeSmart increased its quarterly dividend by 4.1% to $0.51 per common share, payable on January 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of January 2, 2024.

Conclusion

CubeSmart's solid financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 demonstrate the company's ability to navigate a complex market landscape effectively. With strategic acquisitions, development projects, and a robust third-party management platform, CubeSmart is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory in the coming year.

Investors and analysts can look forward to further discussions during the company's conference call scheduled for March 1, 2024, where management will delve deeper into the financial results and outlook for CubeSmart.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CubeSmart for further details.

