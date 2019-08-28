Q2 2019 Royal Unibrew A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Johannes F. C. M. Savonije - Royal Unibrew A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board
Good morning, and welcome to Royal Unibrew's conference call on the results for the first half year of 2019. I'm Hans Savonije, the CEO of Royal Unibrew, and on the call with me is Lars Jensen, our CFO. Today, we will present our first half year results of 2019 and share our expectations for the rest of the year. We will also provide an update on the progress and integration of the recent acquisitions.
Now please turn to Slide #2. During the first 6 months of 2019, we continued to see good momentum in the overall business. We are delivering a solid financial result in both net revenue and earnings in spite of the tough comparison to last year. The result was driven by a good performance in all segments supported by positive contribution from the acquisitions.
For the first half year of 2019, we've seen a solid increase in both EBIT with 11% and EBIT margin with 0.5 percentage points. This was on the base of an increase in net revenue of 8%, of which 2
