Q3 2019 Royal Unibrew A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Johannes F. C. M. Savonije - Royal Unibrew A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to the Royal Unibrew Quarter 3 conference call. I'm Hans Savonije, the CEO of Royal Unibrew, and next to me is Lars Jensen, our CFO.



Today, we present our results for the first 9 months of 2019 and share our expectations for the rest of the year. We will also provide an update on our progress within CSR area and on our latest acquisition in Latvia.



Now please turn to Slide #2. During the first 9 months of 2019, we have, with strong commercial execution, generated a solid financial result despite less favorable weather condition in the second and third quarter in Northern Europe than last year. The weather in the summer of 2019 is regarded normal. The solid development of net revenue and earnings confirm the positive trends in our business, and our execution in all our core routes to market continues to be innovative and passionate.



For the first 9 months of 2019, we've seen a solid increase in EBIT with 10%. And with