Q4 2019 Royal Unibrew A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Johannes F. C. M. Savonije - Royal Unibrew A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning and welcome to Royal Unibrew's conference call on the results for the full year 2019. I'm Hans Savonije, the CEO of Royal Unibrew. And on the call with me is Lars Jensen, still, our CFO, but soon, COO, to be; and Lars Vestergaard, who will join us on the first of April as CFO.



Today, we will conclude on the 2019 results and share some insights into 2020 assumptions, knowing that the current COVID-19 situation creates uncertainties to our development, particularly in Italy and generally to the events seen, whereas we expect the off-trades to be less impacted.



Before we turn to the business development, I would like to briefly touch on the announcement of yesterday evening related to the CEO transition that will be initiated shortly by the Board of Royal Unibrew. I'm proud of what we have achieved in Royal Unibrew during the last 10-or-so years and the transitions that we have made. Royal Unibrew is all about teamwork and strong values that