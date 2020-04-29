Q1 2020 Royal Unibrew A/S Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Q1 Report 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today.



And I would now like to hand over the conference to your speaker, Hans Savonije. Please go ahead.



Johannes F. C. M. Savonije - Royal Unibrew A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Sara. Good morning, and welcome to Royal Unibrew's conference call on the results for the first quarter 2020. I'm Hans Savonije, the CEO of Royal Unibrew; and on the call with me is Lars Vestergaard, our CFO; and Lars Jensen, our COO. Today, we will conclude on the first 3 months of 2020 and share some insights into the coming quarter. We normally don't have a conference call after Q1 as we have a tradition of presenting our Q1 results at the Annual General Meeting, but nothing is normal after the COVID-19 outbreak, and we advanced the date for the AGM, which took place 2 weeks ago. And for the first time, the meeting was