Q2 2020 Royal Unibrew A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Johannes F. C. Savonije;CEO - President & Member of Executive Board,



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Royal Unibrew's conference call on the results for the first half year of 2020. We called in a little bit earlier than what we had assumed before, and we will come back to the reason why later on in this presentation.



My name is Hans Savonije, I'm the CEO of Royal Unibrew, and with me are Lars Vestergaard, our CFO; and Lars Jensen, our COO. Today, we will present our first half year results for 2020, give an update on the COVID-19 implications and our initiatives to reduce the impact and finally, we will share with you our expectations and priorities for the rest of 2020.



Now please turn to Slide #2. Before we get to the business results, I will sum up the key takeaways after our first half of 2020 that has been nothing but normal. First of all, I'm very happy, and also proud, of the way the organization has handled the COVID-19 situation and that we have succeeded to protect our people and customers whilst, at the same time, reducing the impact of COVID-19