Q4 2020 Royal Unibrew A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars Jensen - Royal Unibrew A/S-Acting COO - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning. My name is Lars Jensen, and I'm the CEO of Royal Unibrew. With me this morning, I have CFO, Lars Vestergaard, and we will present our annual report for 2020. Following our presentation, there will be time for questions.



Now please turn to Slide # 3. Our strategy proved its strength in a difficult year and our local management model demonstrated once again agility, customer closeness and great service levels despite significant changes on a daily basis. Despite all the challenges, we have managed to get through the year with very few COVID-19 affected employees, while customers' rankings were strengthened even further. We increased our value market share in all of our key markets by channel, and we improved our financial performance significantly on the back of the highest volumes ever produced and delivered.



We could not have done this without an outstanding performance and strong teamwork across the organization, something we can be all proud of, and