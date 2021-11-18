Nov 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Lars Jensen - Royal Unibrew A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board
Good morning, and welcome to this Q3 trading statement conference call. My name is Lars Jensen, and I'm the CEO of Royal Unibrew. With me this morning, I have our CFO, Lars Vestergaard, and we will present the Q3 results before taking your questions.
Now please turn to Slide #3. Looking at Q3, our business has continued its solid development across most geographies. In Denmark, a very vibrant reopening of the On-Trade clearly supported growth together with warm weather in July. In Italy, we continue the successful rollout of our Lemonsoda Energy Activator. And in the super premium beer segment, our Ceres beer continues to deliver strong results. The soft drink market in France is in decline, mostly weather-driven, but Lorina continues to gain market share and has now, over the past 29 months, gained total value market share every month. The Finnish market continues to be negatively affected by COVID-19 related restrictions on the On-Trade, but through strong execution in the
Q3 2021 Royal Unibrew A/S Trading Statement Call Transcript
Nov 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...