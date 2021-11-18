Q3 2021 Royal Unibrew A/S Trading Statement Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars Jensen - Royal Unibrew A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to this Q3 trading statement conference call. My name is Lars Jensen, and I'm the CEO of Royal Unibrew. With me this morning, I have our CFO, Lars Vestergaard, and we will present the Q3 results before taking your questions.



Now please turn to Slide #3. Looking at Q3, our business has continued its solid development across most geographies. In Denmark, a very vibrant reopening of the On-Trade clearly supported growth together with warm weather in July. In Italy, we continue the successful rollout of our Lemonsoda Energy Activator. And in the super premium beer segment, our Ceres beer continues to deliver strong results. The soft drink market in France is in decline, mostly weather-driven, but Lorina continues to gain market share and has now, over the past 29 months, gained total value market share every month. The Finnish market continues to be negatively affected by COVID-19 related restrictions on the On-Trade, but through strong execution in the