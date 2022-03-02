Mar 02, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Lars Jensen - Royal Unibrew A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board
I would like to welcome you to this presentation of Royal Unibrew's annual results for 2021. My name is Lars Jensen, and I'm the CEO of Royal Unibrew. With me this morning, I have CFO, Lars Vestergaard, and we will present the results before taking your questions.
Now if we turn to Slide #3. 2021 was the first year with THE PREFERRED CHOICE strategic framework, which yielded very successful results. We continue to bring relevant products to the market, expanding the choices for our consumers, which is reflected in continued market share gains across our categories and geographies. I'm very pleased to see that the broader portfolio and higher service levels towards our customers are recognized, and we have further improved our customer ratings in 2021, which again has led to expanded and new relationships across our geographies.
We have also improved on sustainability. We are still at the early stage of a long and necessary journey, but find great pleasure in
Q4 2021 Royal Unibrew A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 02, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...