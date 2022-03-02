Q4 2021 Royal Unibrew A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars Jensen - Royal Unibrew A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



I would like to welcome you to this presentation of Royal Unibrew's annual results for 2021. My name is Lars Jensen, and I'm the CEO of Royal Unibrew. With me this morning, I have CFO, Lars Vestergaard, and we will present the results before taking your questions.



Now if we turn to Slide #3. 2021 was the first year with THE PREFERRED CHOICE strategic framework, which yielded very successful results. We continue to bring relevant products to the market, expanding the choices for our consumers, which is reflected in continued market share gains across our categories and geographies. I'm very pleased to see that the broader portfolio and higher service levels towards our customers are recognized, and we have further improved our customer ratings in 2021, which again has led to expanded and new relationships across our geographies.



We have also improved on sustainability. We are still at the early stage of a long and necessary journey, but find great pleasure in