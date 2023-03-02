Full Year 2022 Royal Unibrew A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Lars Jensen - Royal Unibrew A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Royal Unibrew's Annual Report for 2022. My name is Lars Jensen, and I'm the CEO of Royal Unibrew. With me this morning I have our CFO, Lars Vestergaard, and we will present the results before taking your questions.
Now please turn to Slide #3. 2022 was a year characterized by unprecedented circumstances and uncertainty. We have had to deal with the consequences of high and unexpected inflation and historically high energy prices resulting from the war in Ukraine. Clearly, the high inflation has impacted our earnings negatively as there has been a time lag from the inflation came in and hit us and until we could pass on via price increases. We are confident that we are on the right path with the right strategy of becoming the preferred choice and the right business model and being a multi-beverage and multi-niche in our main markets.
Our strong business momentum continues owing to our solid brand portfolio
