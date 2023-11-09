Q3 2023 Royal Unibrew A/S Trading Statement Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars Jensen - Royal Unibrew A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to Royal Unibrew's Q3 webcast. I'm Lars Jensen, the CEO of Royal Unibrew. We appreciate that you have allocated time and interest in joining us this morning. And with me, I have our CFO, Lars Vestergaard.



Now please turn to Slide #3. Our profitability improved in the third quarter, which is a result of hard work and a strong performance in an environment that was challenging as the weather was not helping us in July and August as temperatures were significantly lower than normal and the days with rainy weather significantly above the normal. This impacted especially the on-trade channel as well as convenience and event sales in the 2 most important months of the year.



The weather did improve in September, but September is a month which is less weather sensitive than July and August. In total, volumes declined organically by 8% in the third quarter compared to last year. We have now lapped some of the extraordinary inflation-driven price