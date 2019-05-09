Q1 2019 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Leif Bergvall Hansen - Scandi Standard AB(publ)-CEO - President & MD



Thank you. Good morning, everybody. So welcome. So on the front page I just want you to have a brief look on, to the left, on the table there where you can see that over the last 5 years, we have shown a strong stable annual growth, around 7%, and relatively stable margins.



If you go on to Page 3 and go further into Q1, the quarter where we delivered strong growth in both sales and earnings, exceptionally strong growth in revenues of 16%. And there will be a further breakdown on the following page.



EBIT is up with SEK 28 million, which is equivalent to 34% in the size of around SEK 10 million, and then there's been change in depreciation that amounts to