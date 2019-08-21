Q2 2019 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our second quarter interim report. It's a quarter where we delivered strong growth, strong growth in both sales, earnings and in cash flow. We came out with a revenue growth of 10%, driven by price and also increased yield of value-added items. We increased EBIT with 24%. The biggest contributor there were our product mix improvement. 57% increase in earnings per share. We delivered a strong operating cash flow, and 16% return on equity.



If you are flipping page, we have a breakdown of the 10% top line growth, 6% being underlying revenue growth, driven by a strong performance, both within the Chilled Ready-to