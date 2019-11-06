Q3 2019 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, good afternoon, and welcome to the Scandi Standard Q3 results call.



I would now like to hand over to Leif Bergvall Hansen to begin.



Leif Bergvall Hansen - Scandi Standard AB(publ)-CEO - President & MD



Good morning, everybody. So our Q3 report, another quarter with solid development, 12% growth in net sales and 23% increase in EBIT. We saw a 13% increase in adjusted EBIT -- EPS, sorry, and a strong operational cash flow and also a 16% return on equity.



Going on to Page 4. We have produced some breakdown on our strong top-line growth of 12%, 10% of which is underlying revenue growth driven by strong demand of Ready-to-cook products with very solid growth, like I'm going to show about -- show you a little about that later. We have seen the new capacity in Ready-to-eat is boosting sales, and we also have a positive impact from the price increases that we have implemented following the raw material increases earlier in the year. So those are the 10%. In addition to