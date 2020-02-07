Q4 2019 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today's Scandi Standard interim report for Q4 2019. My name is Jordan, and I'll be coordinating your call today.



(Operator Instructions) I'm now going to hand over to your host, Leif Bergvall Hansen to begin. Leif, please go ahead.



Leif Bergvall Hansen - Scandi Standard AB(publ)-CEO - President & MD



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, to presenting our Q4 report. Just on slide number page 1, just looking at our -- at what our average growth rate over the last 6 years of around 8%, 8.5%, in fact. It's been a little bit higher in '19 as has been our CAGR over the previous years of around 7%.



Going on to Page 3. 2019, strong growth in sales and improved results. So all in all, a 12% growth during the year and a 19% increase in adjusted EBIT.



We saw a strong growth and good results in the quarter, 12% revenue growth also in this quarter. EBIT came in at SEK 104 million. So strong operational cash flow and a 14% return on equity. The Board recommend a dividend