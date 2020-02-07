Q4 2019 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
Leif Bergvall Hansen - Scandi Standard AB(publ)-CEO - President & MD
Thank you. Good morning, everybody, to presenting our Q4 report. Just on slide number page 1, just looking at our -- at what our average growth rate over the last 6 years of around 8%, 8.5%, in fact. It's been a little bit higher in '19 as has been our CAGR over the previous years of around 7%.
Going on to Page 3. 2019, strong growth in sales and improved results. So all in all, a 12% growth during the year and a 19% increase in adjusted EBIT.
We saw a strong growth and good results in the quarter, 12% revenue growth also in this quarter. EBIT came in at SEK 104 million. So strong operational cash flow and a 14% return on equity. The Board recommend a dividend
