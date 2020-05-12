Q1 2020 Scandi Standard AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Starting on Page 1. Just to remind you of the Scandi Standard long track record of very stable results which continue into this quarter.



So if you go on to Page 3. On behalf of everybody in Scandi, I'm very happy to report that the stability continued into Q1 in spite of COVID-19. The quarter with a strong operating performance, 1% revenue growth and 6% increase in adjusted EBITDA. A solid operating cash flow. And all in all, I'll say that the business is resilient to the COVID-19 effects to which I will talk a bit more about further into the presentation. We report noncomparable items altogether of SEK 42